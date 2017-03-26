FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 26, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 5 months ago

Bulgaria's Socialists concede election defeat

Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist party Kornelia Ninova speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017.Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's Socialists (BSP) conceded defeat in Sunday's parliamentary election but the party's leader said it would look at options for forming a government should the center-right GERB party find it cannot do so.

"We want to congratulate winners GERB," Kornelia Ninova told reporters after party doubled its popular support compared to the last parliamentary vote in 2014 but failed to overtake GERB.

She added: "If they fail to form a government and we receive a mandate, we will try to form a Bulgarian government" to ensure stability in the country, which takes over the presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1, 2018.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Catherine Evans

