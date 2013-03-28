Bulgarian anti-monopoly body probes power distributors

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly watchdog said it launched a probe into three foreign power distributors on Thursday on suspicion that they had collaborated to make it difficult for the country’s consumers to switch electricity suppliers.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said it raided the Bulgarian offices of Czech company CEZ (CEZP.PR) and collected documents for a possible illegal agreement with the Bulgarian units of Czech Energo-Pro 2EG.BB and Austria’s EVN (EVNV.VI).

The Commission, which initially said raids were held in the offices of all three distributors, had agreed the probe with the European Commission’s antitrust body following signals of possible wrongdoing.

“The commission aims to establish whether the similar practices of the companies were a result of a coordinated conduct by competitors, which can be a forbidden agreement,” it said in a statement.

CEZ confirmed that a raid had taken place but said it works in line with Bulgarian and EU rules.

The raids come a day after the anti-monopoly body launched an energy sector survey to establish whether producers and traders were following market rules strictly.

Mass protests over high utility bills and energy monopolies toppled Bulgaria’s center-right government in February. The interim government has pledged an international audit for the troubled sector in an attempt to address public anger and boost transparency.

Bulgaria’s energy regulator has launched a process to revoke the distribution licenses of CEZ, accusing the company of breaking public procurement laws by subcontracting suppliers without holding public tenders. CEZ has denied wrongdoing.

Bulgaria has partially liberalized its electricity market, allowing big industrial users to switch suppliers, but the energy regulator is yet to approve rules in line with EU regulations to allow households have the same option.

In January, the European Commission said it was taking Bulgaria to court for failing to incorporate EU gas and electricity market rules into its own laws.