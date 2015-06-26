Bulgarian companies protest against power price hike plan

SOFIA (Reuters) - More than 1,250 Bulgarian companies suspended work or switched to reduced capacity on Friday to protest against a plan by the energy regulator to increase electricity prices for industrial consumers from July.

The state-owned Commission for Energy and Water Regulation aims to increase power rates for industrial consumers by up to 20 percent from July 1 in an effort to cut huge deficits in the inefficient energy sector but faces pressure from the government and business to postpone the move.

Electricity costs are a politically sensitive issue in the European Union’s poorest country, where power bills consume a large slice of household income, especially in winter.

Major domestic employer associations said they should not have to pay for inefficient energy consumption and the incompetent management of the energy sector.

“On June 26, 2015, we witnessed an unprecedented protest against the abuse and the theft in the energy system and the inefficient management and incompetence in the sector,” the Bulgarian Industrial Association said in a statement.

It said more than 1,250 companies in scores of cities, towns and villages and more than 170,000 managers, workers and employees had joined Friday’s one-hour protest demanding reforms in the energy sector.

“Protesting enterprises stand ready for more radical action if real measures against the drastic increase in the price of electricity for the industry are not taken,” the employer associations said in a joint statement.

Bulgaria’s center-right government said last Sunday it opposed the regulator’s plans and said it had discussed the need for measures to support the energy sector, which has accumulated 4 billion levs ($2.28 billion) in the past five years.

The government later said large companies that consume over 30 GWh a year would benefit from an 85 percent discount on the renewable energy component of the “obligation to society” fee on the energy consumed above that threshold.

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova called for more cuts in administrative costs in the energy sector after a four-hour meeting with the employers’ organizations, trade unions and representatives of the energy distribution companies.

The energy watchdog will decide on Tuesday whether to increase electricity prices in line with its own plan or, as is widely expected, to postpone it by a month.