Bulgaria bus blast was deliberate attack: interior minister

SOFIA (Reuters) - An explosion in a bus carrying Israeli tourists which killed at least four and injured dozens at the Bulgarian airport of Burgas was a deliberate attack, national radio BNR quoted Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov as saying.

The police were investigating two possible causes of the blast - that an explosive device was put in the bus before the tourists boarded or that the explosives were in the tourists’ luggage, the radio quoted Tsvetanov as saying.