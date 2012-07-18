FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria bus blast was deliberate attack: interior minister
July 18, 2012

Bulgaria bus blast was deliberate attack: interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - An explosion in a bus carrying Israeli tourists which killed at least four and injured dozens at the Bulgarian airport of Burgas was a deliberate attack, national radio BNR quoted Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov as saying.

The police were investigating two possible causes of the blast - that an explosive device was put in the bus before the tourists boarded or that the explosives were in the tourists’ luggage, the radio quoted Tsvetanov as saying.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland

