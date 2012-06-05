FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three missing in blasts at Bulgaria arms depot
June 5, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Three missing in blasts at Bulgaria arms depot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Three workers were missing and six were being treated in hospital for injuries after a series of explosions rocked an arms depot in eastern Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.

The blasts began in the early afternoon, starting a fire at the depot near the village of Lozenets, 330 km (200 miles) east of the capital Sofia. It was not immediately clear what triggered the explosions.

Flying debris broke windows and shook houses in two nearby villages, causing panic and forcing the evacuation of at least 600 people.

“Three people who worked at the hall where the first and most powerful blast occurred are missing,” Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov told reporters.

The search was called off for the night but will resume on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Michael Roddy

