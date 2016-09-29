FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bulgaria detains French terrorism suspect
#World News
September 29, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

Bulgaria detains French terrorism suspect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detained a French citizen suspected of links to terrorism on Paris's request after he tried to cross into Turkey, the Bulgarian prosecutors' office said on Thursday.

The French authorities demanded the detention of 18-year-old Clement Michel after he breached a restriction to leave France, the prosecutors' office spokeswoman Rumiana Arnaudova said.

Le Figaro newspaper and other French media said Michel was a Muslim convert who had visited jihadist websites.

Bulgarian authorities, who detained Michel on Wednesday at the border with Turkey, expect to receive a European arrest warrant in Bulgarian, not only in French, thereby opening a procedure for the extradition of the suspect.

In July, Mourad Hamyd, a relative of one of the Islamist militants who attacked the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris last year, was detained in Bulgaria after a Paris court issued a European arrest warrant against him.

A month later, Bulgaria decided to extradite Hamyd, suspected of wanting to join Islamic State, to France.

Thousands of West Europeans have traveled through Turkey in the past few years to join Islamic State and other militant Islamist groups fighting in neighboring Syria.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
