Bulgarian watchdog accuses six oil firms of price-fixing

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission on Monday accused six oil companies operating in its retail fuel market of involvement in cartel agreements on fuel prices.

The commission said the Bulgarian units of LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Hellenic Petroleum, Gazprom Neft and Bulgarian Petrol had collaborated to fix retail prices of diesel and gasoline.

"The Commission considers that the actions of the above-mentioned companies constitute a violation, resulting in a prohibited agreement and or concerted practice to exchange price information and conduct a common pricing policy as well as exchanging information on sales," the commission said in a statement.

The commission began investigating fuel retailers in February after many Bulgarians complained of high fuel costs despite a plunge in global oil prices. The commission raided the offices of the companies in April.

Lukoil Bulgaria and OMV Bulgaria said in separate statements that they would not comment on the proceedings before the commission's final decision comes into force.

Eko Bulgaria said it will look into the commission's findings and use its right to file its written objections as well as attend an open hearing, while Shell Bulgaria said its operations in the country are in line with competition laws.

The companies will have 30 days to comment on the findings of the commission.

The initial inquiry included Rompetrol, which is not on the current list of fuel retailers the commission says are part of the cartel.