Bulgarian ruling party opens way for early election

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov speaks in the Parliament in Sofia February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Lazarova

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s governing GERB party will not take part in talks to form a new government, Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said on Wednesday, indicating the Balkan country will hold an early election.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s center-right GERB is the dominant faction in parliament and if no group can form a majority, a planned election in July will be brought forward.

“GERB will not take part in consultations for the new government,” Tsvetanov told reporters.