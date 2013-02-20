FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian ruling party opens way for early election
February 20, 2013 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

Bulgarian ruling party opens way for early election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov speaks in the Parliament in Sofia February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Lazarova

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s governing GERB party will not take part in talks to form a new government, Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said on Wednesday, indicating the Balkan country will hold an early election.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s center-right GERB is the dominant faction in parliament and if no group can form a majority, a planned election in July will be brought forward.

“GERB will not take part in consultations for the new government,” Tsvetanov told reporters.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Sam Cage; Editing by Michael Winfrey

