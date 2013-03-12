FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Bulgarian PM to stick to 2013 budget and currency peg
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

New Bulgarian PM to stick to 2013 budget and currency peg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s interim government will stick to the 2013 budget and is committed to maintaining a currency peg to the euro, the new nominee for interim prime minister said on Tuesday.

“While we follow strictly the 2013 budget framework, we will take steps to improve the incomes of pensioners and the poorest,” interim premier-designate Marin Raikov told reporters.

President Rosen Plevneliev named Kalin Hristov, who has been in charge of Bulgaria’s currency board regime as deputy central bank governor since 2009, as interim finance minister in a government that is due to serve until an early election in May.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.