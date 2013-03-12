New Bulgarian PM to stick to 2013 budget and currency peg

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s interim government will stick to the 2013 budget and is committed to maintaining a currency peg to the euro, the new nominee for interim prime minister said on Tuesday.

“While we follow strictly the 2013 budget framework, we will take steps to improve the incomes of pensioners and the poorest,” interim premier-designate Marin Raikov told reporters.

President Rosen Plevneliev named Kalin Hristov, who has been in charge of Bulgaria’s currency board regime as deputy central bank governor since 2009, as interim finance minister in a government that is due to serve until an early election in May.