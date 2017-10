Bulgarian finance minister Simeon Djankov speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office in Sofia, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s rightist government on Monday sacked Finance Minister Simeon Djankov, who has maintained tight fiscal policy as the European Union’s poorest country recovers from a deep recession.

Djanvov’s sacking comes a day after nationwide protests against high electricity prices. He will be replaced by current EU Funds Minister Tomislav Donchev, who will keep both portfolios.