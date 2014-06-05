Bulgaria coalition partner calls for early elections by year-end

SOFIA (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government’s junior coalition partner on Thursday said early elections should be called by the end of the year, a sign that the European Union’s poorest state could be headed for a fresh bout of political instability.

The ethnic Turkish MRF party called for early polls in the wake of the ruling Socialists’ poor performance in the European Parliament elections, won by the main opposition GERB party.

“We believe such elections should happen by the end of the year,” MRF leader Luytvi Mestan told a news conference. “A full term of the cabinet is not a way towards stability,” he said.

Street protests toppled one government last year and almost felled its Socialist-led successor. Bulgaria’s fractious politics mean the government has been unable to push through a series of reforms.