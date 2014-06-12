Bulgarian government should not resign this week: ruling party chief

Sergei Stanishev, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party walks before a news conference in the parliament in Sofia June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - The head of Bulgaria’s ruling Socialist party said on Thursday that the coalition government should not rush to resign before political parties can agree on when a snap election should take place.

Sergei Stanishev on Tuesday urged the minority government of Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski to step down after a no-confidence vote this week so that elections could take place in July - the second government collapse in two years in the European Union’s poorest state.

The government is expected the survive the vote, originally expected to be held on Thursday and rescheduled to Friday.

But on Thursday Stanishev said he had changed his mind.

“The other political parties do not want fast elections. As there is no political will, then I do not think that the government should rush (to resign),” Stanishev told reporters.

The Socialists’ junior ally, the ethnic Turkish MRF, and opposition parties demanded the government resign after the Socialists’ poor performance in the European Parliament elections in late May, where it lost emphatically to the center-right opposition GERB party.

Bulgaria’s political parties cannot agree about when another election should take place, however.

The Socialists want it to happen in July, which other parties dismiss as impractical as it gives them little time to campaign, and many Bulgarians will be away on summer holidays.

GERB, seen as the most likely winner of the polls, would prefer an election to be held at the end of September or early October. The MRF would prefer November or December.

Political leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss the date.

Bulgaria has been hit by political instability and street protests over corruption and dissatisfaction against the political elite since last year. Oresharski has relied on the support of hardline nationalists to survive several confidence votes.