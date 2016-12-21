SOFIA Bulgaria's outgoing president Rosen Plevneliev said on Wednesday he would leave to his successor Rumen Radev the task of appointing an interim government before calling early general elections next year.

Bulgaria has been in political limbo since centre-right Prime Minister Boiko Borisov resigned last month following the victory of Radev, a Russia-friendly candidate backed by the opposition Socialists, in the presidential election.

Radev takes office in January and Bulgaria is heading towards an early parliamentary election next spring after talks to form a new government failed on Tuesday.

Under the constitution, the outgoing president does not have the right to dissolve the chamber or appoint snap polls. He could appoint a caretaker government, which Radev could completely overhaul once he takes the post on Jan. 22.

"With two interim governments for one month we will become a laughing stock. The world will not understand us. We will make headlines under oddly-enough section of the world news," Plevneliev said in a televised statement.

"I choose the European and civilized decision to concede the right to the President-elect Radev to appoint an interim government," he said. "This is the best way to guarantee institutional stability."

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will stay in office until a new interim government is appointed.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Tom Heneghan)