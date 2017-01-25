FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 25, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 7 months ago

Bulgaria's president appoints interim ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's president appointed on Wednesday ministers in the interim government of Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov to lead the Balkan country until early general elections are held on March 26.

President Rumen Radev said in a statement the caretaker government will take office on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report that current deputy finance minister Kiril Ananiev will take over the country's finances.

A Russia-friendly newcomer to politics, Radev also appointed Bulgarian ambassador to Germany Radi Naidenov as foreign minister as he seeks to reaffirm Sofia's commitment to its allies in the European Union and NATO.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra Tsolova

