Bulgaria banks will not to be affected by Greek capital controls: cbank

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian banking system operations and stability cannot be affected by any Greek financial system measures, Bulgaria’s central bank said on Monday after Greece closed banks and imposed capital controls.

Banks that operate in Bulgaria have no exposure to Greek government bonds and have no claims from Greek credit institutions, the central bank said in a statement.

Banks with Greek shareholders, who control about 22 percent of the assets of the Bulgarian banking system, are well capitalized and liquid with levels above the average for the system, it said.

“Any action by the Greek government and the central bank to impose measures in the Greek financial system have no legal force in Bulgaria and can in no way affect the smooth functioning and stability of the Bulgarian banking system,” the central bank said.