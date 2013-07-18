Bulgaria says clear signs Hezbollah behind Burgas bombing

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has no doubts that Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah was behind a bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian driver at the Black Sea city of Burgas exactly a year ago, the interior minister said on Thursday.

“There are clear signs that say Hezbollah is behind the Burgas bombing,” Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev told reporters before a commemoration ceremony and opening of a monument to the victims of the attack at the Burgas airport.

Hezbollah denies any involvement in the attack

Evidence that Hezbolla was behind the bombing was a main reason why Britain sought the blacklisting of the Shi‘ite Muslim’s group military wing by the European Union, a move that has yet to win the support of some governments.

Several EU capitals had objected, arguing such a move could destabilize Lebanon where Hezbollah is part of the government, and questioning whether there was sufficient evidence linking the group to the attack in the seaside resort of Burgas.

On Wednesday, EU diplomats said Brussels could blacklist Hezbollah’s military wing while stressing it is open to talking to the movement’s political faction under a proposal by the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Yovchev said that since the new Socialist government took office at the end of May, Sofia has received more information from foreign services that also points to Hezbollah’s involvement.

Bulgaria will need more time to conclude its investigation and bring the case to court, he said.

Sofia still has to identify the bomber and track two of his accomplices, who authorities said were of Lebanese origin with Canadian and Australian passports and were connected to Hezbollah.