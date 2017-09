Bulgaria raises 290 million euros to finance budget shortfall

Bulgarian Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski reacts during an interview with Reuters in his office in Sofia July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has raised 290 million euros ($398.18 million) in private placement Schuldschein loans to finance its budget shortfall, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Last month, the parliament has approved a deal that allows Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) to arrange the loan, a traditional German debt instrument that Bulgaria, a European Union member, will be using for the first time.

The loan deal entails tranches of seven, 10 and 15 years paying fixed-rate interest rates.

($1 = 0.7283 euros)