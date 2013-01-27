Bulgarians support building of new nuclear plant: exit polls

SOFIA (Reuters) - A majority of Bulgarians supported the building of a new nuclear power plant in the country’s first referendum since the fall of communism, exit polls showed on Sunday, increasing pressure on rightist government which has opposed the plan.

While the low turnout of between 19.5 and 20.3 percent means the result will not be binding, it shows Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s policies have alienated many voters and complicated his campaign for a July election.