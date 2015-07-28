Bulgarian parliament approves pension reforms

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s parliament voted on Tuesday to gradually raise the retirement age and social payment contributions, as the European Union’s poorest country struggles to fund pensions for a shrinking and aging population.

Bulgarians take a state pension at an average age of just over 57, one of the lowest in the European Union, but that will now increase by two and three months a year until it reaches 65 for both men and women, in 2029 and 2037 respectively.

It was the first reform of the center-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov since coming to office in November on pledges to combat corruption and revamp an inefficient judiciary and troubled sectors such as health and energy.

The business lobby had sought a steeper increase in the retirement age and further steps to plug a pension system deficit it says could threaten Bulgaria’s finances and its currency peg to the euro, but the reform was in line with trade union proposals.

Bulgaria will also raise pension contributions by one percentage point in 2017 and 2018, when it should reach 19.8 percent of gross salary and help plug the deficit of 1.8 billion levs ($1.02 billion) in the state pension system.

It plans to limit early retirement for police and army officers, who can draw a state pension as early as their late 40s, and gradually increase the retirement age for other hazardous jobs.

Despite protests from police, parliament voted to introduce a retirement age for police officers of 52 years and 10 months as of next year, and gradually increase it until the age of 55.

Bulgaria’s population has shrunk by a fifth since 1990 to 7.25 million. According to a 2013 World Bank report just one in two Bulgarians will be of working age in 2050.

The exodus of young Bulgarians since Communism fell in 1989 means Bulgaria’s pension system swallows 37.5 percent of the central government’s budget, up from 12.8 percent in 2003.

The parliament also voted to end mandatory payments to private pension funds, a move it says gives workers more choice but which businesses criticized as a savings grab.