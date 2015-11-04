Bulgaria backs down on benefit cuts for police as more protests loom

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s government backed down on plans to cut police benefits on Wednesday but the move failed to appease officers who blocked border checkpoints with Greece in fresh protests.

Hundreds of police officers blocked major crossroads in the center of the capital Sofia late on Tuesday to protest against cuts to their pensions and benefits, including extra pay linked to the length of their service.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov of the center-right government criticized the protests but said that a plan to halve a retirement compensation for all police officers would now apply to new and not existing employees.

The planned cuts of extra pay linked to length of service would not lead to drop in their monthly pay, Borisov said, adding that paid holidays would be brought in line with all public servants and cut to 20 days from 30 at present.

“It is unacceptable for uniformed officers, without permission, to give society an example of how to take illegal action,” Borisov told reporters. “Blocking a city inhabited by two million people and showing muscle is absolutely inappropriate.”

Public employees, such as police officers, are not permitted to strike, take a second job or join a political party; in return they are exempt from paying social security contributions.

Georgi Kostov, chief secretary of the interior ministry, said that any police officers took part in the protests face penalties.

Despite the warning, hundreds of police officers demonstrated in front of the parliament on Wednesday, demanding a full U-turn on the planned cuts. Policemen, border police officers and firemen blocked the two border checkpoints with Greece, lead to long queues of vehicles.

A national protest will take place on Sunday with officers from across the country expected to join the rally, police trade union officials said.

The planned cuts were filed as part of 2016 budget draft as the government aims to streamline spending and cut its fiscal deficit to 2 percent of GDP next year.

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said reforms are needed at the interior ministry, where 95 percent of the budget goes on salaries and benefits.