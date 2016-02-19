Bulgaria government defeats no-confidence vote in parliament

SOFIA (Reuters) - The center-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov easily defeated the first vote of no-confidence in parliament on Friday called by the opposition over its handling of the health care sector.

Borisov’s coalition government, in power since November 2014, lacks an outright majority but enjoys the support of two smaller parties, and defeated the motion by 130 votes to 80 with five abstentions.

The opposition Socialists and ethnic Turkish MRF party accused the government of failing to implement meaningful reforms to shore up the Balkan country’s cash-strapped health system and of taking steps that will lead to hospital closures.