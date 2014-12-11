Bulgarian ruling center-right party keeps lead in poll

Bulgaria's newly-elected Prime Minister Boiko Borisov speaks during a session of the parliament in Sofia November 7, 2014. . REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s ruling centre-right party, which came to power after a snap election in October, has kept its strong lead, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

According to the results of the Gallup International poll, support for GERB was at 26.1 percent, while backing for the main opposition Socialists (BSP) stood at 13.2 percent.

In a poll a month ago, Borisov’s party got 26.3 percent and BSP 13.3 percent.

Support for the ethnic Turkish MRF party was at 7.9 percent in the latest poll while the right-wing Reformist Bloc, GERB’s ally, stood at 4.4 percent.

Gallup said some 26 percent of those polled trust the government though 65 percent say that life in Bulgaria, one of the European Union’s poorest members, is worsening.

Borisov’s government came to power promising to press ahead with long-delayed healthcare, education and pension reforms to revive the economy, which the European Commission expects will grow by 0.6 percent in 2015.

The next parliamentary election is due in 2017.