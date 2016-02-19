FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria government defeats no-confidence vote in parliament
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 7:29 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria government defeats no-confidence vote in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bulgaria's newly-elected Prime Minister Boiko Borisov speaks during a session of the parliament in Sofia November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - The center-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov easily defeated the first vote of no-confidence in parliament on Friday called by the opposition over its handling of the health care sector.

Borisov’s coalition government, in power since November 2014, lacks an outright majority but enjoys the support of two smaller parties, and defeated the motion by 130 votes to 80 with five abstentions.

The opposition Socialists and ethnic Turkish MRF party accused the government of failing to implement meaningful reforms to shore up the Balkan country’s cash-strapped health system and of taking steps that will lead to hospital closures.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.