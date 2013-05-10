Leading Bulgaria parties tied before Sunday vote: poll

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Sergei Stanishev shakes hands with a supporter during an election rally at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s two main political were running neck-and-neck on the last day of an election campaign, a poll showed on Friday, leaving the European Union’s poorest country potentially facing months of uncertainty.

The Gallup International poll put support for the center-right GERB party at 24 percent and backing for the Socialists at 23.6 percent before Sunday’s parliamentary election.

The close race indicates there could be a possible struggle to form a government, which needs to ensure continued flows of European Union funds.

Protests against high utility bills, entrenched corruption and low living standards forced the GERB government to resign in February in favor of an interim administration.

If neither of the two leading parties manages to form a government, the Balkan country could be heading to new elections, possibly in September.