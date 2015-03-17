FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2015 / 1:34 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria's bickering ruling parties lost some support in March: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Support for Bulgaria’s ruling center-right GERB party and two of its coalition partners decreased in March, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as their recent bickering over a sovereign debt program and a minister resigning took their toll.

Support for Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s GERB party, which leads a fragile coalition after a snap election in October, fell to 25 percent in March from 26.4 percent a month earlier, said the survey, which was conducted by Gallup International between Feb 27 and March 4.

Support for its junior coalition partner, the right-wing Reformist Bloc dropped to 4.7 percent from 5.8 percent on the month, while that for the center-left ABV party decreased to 2 percent from 2.6 percent.

Bulgaria has been dogged by political instability in recent years and Borisov’s coalition has struggled to agree on issues such as a new sovereign debt program and changes to private pension fund rules.

The government pushed through parliament a plan to raise 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) of new debt through overseas bond sales, but some analysts and opposition parties warned this could tip Bulgaria into a debt spiral similar to neighboring Greece.

Last week, Veselin Vuchkov quit as interior minister because his attempts to sack the head of the intelligence services and the operational head of the interior ministry were blocked by the prime minister.

GERB still has a solid lead over its main rival the Socialist Party, whose support edged up to 14.6 percent from 14.5 a month earlier.

However, few Bulgarians want new elections according to Gallup, meaning that Borisov’s government is likely to stay in power for now.

The next parliamentary election is due in 2017.

($1 = 0.9435 euros)

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

