Bulgaria's Postbank sees more consolidation, risks from migrant crisis

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Postbank, a unit of Greece’s Eurobank (EURBr.AT), expects to see further consolidation in the Bulgarian banking sector and warned that Europe’s migrant crisis could hamper growth in the economy.

Chief Executive Petia Dimitrova, in an interview for the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Thursday, also played down the impact of the Greek crisis on Greek-owned lenders in Bulgaria and said Eurobank had no plans to sell its Bulgarian operations.

Bulgaria’s government recently raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 2 percent, and Dimitrova said the economy would accelerate next year and Postbank’s lending could increase by 3-5 percent in 2016. Lending in the first half of the year was flat, in line with the whole banking system because of weak demand.

“We are very positively surprised by the GDP growth. I hope that the next year they (the government) will target 3 percent. It has all the expectations that it will go in the right direction,” Dimitrova said.

However, the influx of refugees into Europe from the Middle East posed risks and Europe must tackle the issue and integrate them, she said.

“Obviously there is one huge issue with the refugees,” she said.

“It should not be underestimated because any kind of such issues will reflect, at the end of the day, on business as well as on our lives,” she added.

EU leaders on Thursday pledged closer cooperation on the issue and aid of at least 1 billion euros to help Syrian refugees in the Middle East.

Dimitrova welcomed the apparent stability of the Bulgarian government, after a political crisis in 2014 that saw the previous government fall and the sudden collapse of a major bank. She also described the re-election of Alexis Tsipras’s government in Greece, which is committed to fulfilling the terms of a bailout deal with its international creditors, as positive.

RIPE FOR CONSOLIDATION

Postbank is Bulgaria’s sixth-largest lender but is acquiring the Bulgarian operations of Greece’s Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), in a sale that should be completed by the end of the year.

The deal will make Postbank Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender with assets worth 6.3 billion leva ($3.6 bln). Dimitrova expects further consolidation in a crowded Bulgarian banking sector and did not rule out making further acquisitions in the future.

“So, our strategy for Bulgaria is growth and obviously we are going to show it in the next years as well,” she said.

“We would like to sustain the business and increase it, and for the time being there is no plan for anything else. We will continue with our path of growing and not stop only in acquiring the Alpha branch.”

Asked about the possible sale of Postbank, she said: “there are absolutely no such plans,” adding: “Obviously no one likes to lose a subsidiary, which is fully independent and as a standalone, operationally independent, fully capitalized, well above all ratios, absolutely liquid and very profitable.”

As of the middle of 2015, Postbank’s capital adequacy ratio was 25 percent, above average for Bulgaria’s banking sector, and its liquidity ratio was also above levels required by the central bank.

Dimitrova expects the level of non-performing loans in Postbank and across the sector to go down next year, but did not provide specific numbers.

