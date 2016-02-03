Bulgaria charges four Ukrainians over Sofia grenade attack

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian prosecutors have charged four Ukrainians with attempted murder after a grenade attack on a former security agent in Sofia last October, a senior prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov told a news conference that Roman Logvinenko, 47, the suspected of mastermind of the attack, was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

The other three assailants were charged in absentia and red notices for their arrests were put on the international police agency Interpol.

“All four perpetrators are Ukrainian citizens,” Sarafov said. “They have prepared for the hit for over a year and a half.”

Alexey Petrov, a former member of the Balkan state’s anti-terrorist unit, escaped unhurt in the attack on his car in Sofia.

Petrov, who was arrested and charged in 2010 for running a criminal gang that dealt in money laundering, racketeering, drug trafficking, bribery and tax fraud, described the shooting on his car as a mistake. He survived a previous attack in 2002.

Bulgaria has been repeatedly criticized by the European Union for its poor progress in its fight against organized crime, failing to jail corrupt officials and overhaul its inefficient and graft-prone justice system.