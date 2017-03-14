FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Sensata Technologies opens testing facility in Bulgaria
March 14, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 months ago

Sensata Technologies opens testing facility in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies has opened its largest global testing facility in Sofia to support its automotive sensing technologies, the company said on Tuesday.

Sensata, which has manufacturing sites in 13 countries, already employs 3,000 people in Bulgaria where it produces pressure and high temperature sensors for the automotive market and operates a business center.

In recent years, inexpensive labor, low taxes and an educated workforce have encouraged dozens of car part producers and IT and business outsourcing companies to set up in the Balkan country.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely

