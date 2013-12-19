FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian police makes arrests in suspected arms smuggling ring
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2013 / 6:54 PM / 4 years ago

Bulgarian police makes arrests in suspected arms smuggling ring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian police have arrested two Bulgarians and a Swedish citizen suspected of involvement in trafficking arms, possibly for use in contract killings in Western Europe, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Police detained the Swedish man in a bus bound for Germany at a border checkpoint with Serbia late on Wednesday after discovering a Kalashnikov assault rifle and six pistols in his luggage, the ministry said in a statement.

The man, whom the ministry did not name, has been charged with illegal possession of weapons and attempted arms trafficking.

“The weapons were bound for western Europe and the initial (theory) is that they were meant for contract killings,” Interior Ministry Chief Commissioner Svetlozar Lazarov said.

Following the arrest, the police uncovered over 600 rifle rounds, gun silencers and dozens of gas pistols and carbines at three sites in a village in southern Bulgaria. Two Bulgarians were arrested during the raids, the ministry said.

Widespread corruption and organized crime still blight the European Union’s poorest country and have prevented it from joining EU’s passport-free Schengen zone.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.