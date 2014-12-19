FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai TUF may need to raise equity after debt-fueled Bumble Bee buy-CEO
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 19, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai TUF may need to raise equity after debt-fueled Bumble Bee buy-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF) TUF.BK may need to raise equity capital to lower its debt-to-equity ratio after a $1.5 billion acquisition of U.S. tuna producer Bumble Bee Seafoods, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

TUF’s debt-to-equity ratio will more than double to 2.0 from 0.8 after the acquisition, Thai Union’s President and Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.

The company would target a return to a debt-to-equity ratio of 1 in the future, he said.

Revenue should reach $5 billion in 2015 and is on track to achieve revenue target of $8 billion by 2020, he added.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.