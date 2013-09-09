Miner Bumi warns of delay in Bakrie separation plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Coal mining group Bumi BUMIP.L, which plans to split with the Indonesian Bakrie family that co-founded the company, warned on Monday of further delays to an already protracted separation.

Bumi, created to bring together Indonesian mining assets in a London-listed company, has struggled with feuding shareholders since its creation in 2010 and in February agreed the terms of a split with the Bakrie family.

But the separation process has already taken months.

Bumi blames the delay on the complexity of the deal, talks over arrangements with the Bakries for payment, plus a simultaneous split between the family and their current Indonesian partner Samin Tan, who would become the single largest investor in Bumi by buying the Bakrie stake.

There will also be a new “relationship agreement” with Tan to determine his role in deciding how the group will be run.

Bumi had said last month that it was preparing to send investor documents to British regulators “within days”, paving the way for a shareholder vote this month.

That now looks unlikely, after the group’s brief statement on Monday pointed to unspecified questions over “timing and status” of the split.

“While the company continues to work towards bringing the separation to fruition as soon as possible based on the financial terms previously announced, as a result of ongoing discussions regarding these items there is less certainty around the timing and status of the separation,” Bumi said.

It declined to give detail on what, if anything, had changed in discussions, and what elements were the focus of talks.

There has been persistent debate over the debt-burdened Bakries’ ability to fund the cash portion of the deal. They will use cash from their sale of shares to Tan to buy back a stake in unit Bumi Resources, a key step in the separation.

But the family brushed aside questions on Monday as to whether they were behind the delay.

“The Bakrie group has the financing in place and is keen to proceed as soon as possible,” a spokesman said.