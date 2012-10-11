Bumi Resources director says split proposal is a "win-win'"

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Bumi Resources sees a proposal to part ways with London-listed coal conglomerate Bumi Plc as a positive development for both sides, a company director said on Thursday.

“The development appears positive and a likely all round win-win,” said Bumi Resources director and corporate secretary Dileep Srivastava.

“We are focused on operational excellence: to reach 100 million tons production in 2014, deleverage and cut interest charges, look to monetize assets expeditiously at fair prices and thereby unlock our intrinsic value - without distractions,” he said.