Bumi Resources director says split proposal is a "win-win'"
October 11, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

Bumi Resources director says split proposal is a "win-win'"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Bumi Resources sees a proposal to part ways with London-listed coal conglomerate Bumi Plc as a positive development for both sides, a company director said on Thursday.

“The development appears positive and a likely all round win-win,” said Bumi Resources director and corporate secretary Dileep Srivastava.

“We are focused on operational excellence: to reach 100 million tons production in 2014, deleverage and cut interest charges, look to monetize assets expeditiously at fair prices and thereby unlock our intrinsic value - without distractions,” he said.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Ken Wills

