Buba Chief voted no to ECB funds for Greek banks: paper
June 29, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Buba Chief voted no to ECB funds for Greek banks: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann voted against an European Central Bank decision on Sunday to keep emergency funding for Greek banks stable, a German newspaper reported, citing central banking sources.

There was a large majority in the ECB’s policy-making Governing Council in favor of keeping the provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Greek banks at its current level, Die Welt newspaper reported.

The Bundesbank did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. Die Welt wrote that the Bundesbank declined comment.

Weidmann has long criticized the provision of ELA funds to Greek banks, saying the assistance ran counter to rules against the monetary financing of euro zone governments.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

