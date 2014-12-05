ECB's Weidmann says monetary policy too expansive for Germany

Jens Weidmann, chief of Germany's Bundesbank, speaks during a news conference after talks with Anne Le Lorier, first deputy governor of the Banque de France, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday that the ECB’s monetary policy for the euro zone was rightly expansionary, though he said it was too loose for Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

“We have a monetary policy that is too expansive for Germany,” he said at an event hosted by German newspaper Die Zeit in Frankfurt.

He also said extremely low interest rates caused countries’ willingness to implement structural reforms to tail off.