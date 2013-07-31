FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunge adds former Obama environmental adviser to board
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 31, 2013 / 4:47 PM / in 4 years

Bunge adds former Obama environmental adviser to board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Agribusiness company Bunge Ltd (BG.N) on Wednesday named Carol Browner, a former top energy and environmental adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama, to its board of directors.

Bunge, one of the world’s largest agricultural trading houses, said Browner will join the board as an independent director on August 5.

Browner, 56, lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for all eight years under former President Bill Clinton. From 2009 to 2011, she served as an assistant to Obama and director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy, where she oversaw coordination of policies across the federal government.

Bunge is among the four large players known as the “ABCD” companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), Cargill Inc CARGIL.UL and Louis Dreyfus Corp LOUDR.UL.

Browner joins the board as the company is seeking to boost financial results.

Bunge, which makes money by buying, selling, transporting and processing crops, last week reported net earnings of $110 million for the second quarter that ended June 30, compared with $265 million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Chief Executive Soren Schroder, who took the reins on June 1, said financial results “must improve” and that he was reducing capital expenditures.

Shares were up 0.6 percent on Wednesday and have gained about 6 percent this year.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.