Bunge CEO says to 'evaluate best path' amid consolidation talk

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) will "evaluate the best path" for the company with shareholders in mind, Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said on Wednesday when asked whether a sale of the company is possible.

"There's no entrenchment," he said during an earnings conference call with analysts.

Bunge was approached by rival commodities trader Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) with a takeover offer in May.