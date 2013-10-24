FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
October 24, 2013 / 7:19 PM / 4 years ago

Santos fire won't disrupt sugar, grain export: Bunge CEO

Tom Polansek

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire that devastated Copersucar SA’s warehousing and port facilities in Santos last week should not disrupt Bunge Ltd’s (BG.N) sugar and grain exports from Brazil over the next six months, Bunge Chief Executive Soren Schroder said Thursday.

Schroder told Reuters in an interview that Bunge, one of the world’s largest agricultural merchants, had diverted sugar to its own facilities at Paranaguá port, and grain to São Francisco do Sul port.

Those facilities had enough capacity to deal with the unexpected flow of material because Brazil is at the tail end of its grain-shipping season, Schroder said.

“We’re in a fine spot,” he said.

His comments allayed concerns among traders and end users that the sudden closure of Copersucar’s terminal at Brazil’s busiest sugar port would disrupt exports of sweetner.

Copersucar this week declared force majeure on sales to third-party exporters, including Bunge, with contracts to ship through its Santos Port terminal.

Last Friday, sugar prices on ICE Futures U.S. surged to one-year highs as the blaze engulfed warehouses owned by Copersucar, the world’s largest trader of sugar, at Santos port.

Prices have eased off those highs as supply fears have waned with the global market facing its fourth straight year of oversupply.

Copersucar lost 180,000 tonnes of sugar, or 10 percent of the country’s monthly exports, to the fire at the country’s busiest sugar export terminal. Many market participants expect repairs to take months.

Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
