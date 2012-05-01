FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DuPont buys Bunge's stake in soy JV for $440 million
May 1, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

DuPont buys Bunge's stake in soy JV for $440 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont DD.N acquired Bunge Ltd’s (BG.N) stake in their soy-based ingredients joint venture for $440 million, its latest deal in the food sector after the $6.4 billion takeover of Danish food enzyme maker Danisco last year.

The Solae JV, which produces soy supplement extracted from soybean, was formed in 2003 with DuPont owning a 72 percent stake.

DuPont said in March it expected soy supplements to fuel much of the growth in its food ingredients business.

With the full ownership of Solae, pretax earnings margins of DuPont’s nutrition and health business will be closer to the upper end of its long-term target of 12-14 percent, it said.

Agribusiness and food company Bunge said the deal to sell its minority stake in Solae will help it put capital into its “strategic, core businesses.”

DuPont shares were up about 1 percent at $53.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. Bunge shares were up 2 percent in late morning trade.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

