Bunge warns of lingering tightness in grain supply

(Reuters) - Congestion at Brazilian ports and limited selling of crops by U.S. farmers are keeping global grain supplies tight despite expectations for massive harvests later this year, agribusiness company Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said on Thursday.

Inventories of crops like corn and soybeans dwindled following a historic drought in the United States last year and because of strong demand from buyers like China.

Food makers hope large harvests in the United States this autumn will replenish inventories and put further pressure on grain prices, which have pulled back from all-time highs reached last year because of the drought.

However, the flow of crops to the world from growers in North and South America remains constrained, according to Bunge, one of the world’s top agricultural trading houses.

“The challenge continues,” said Soren Schroder, who will take over as Bunge’s CEO on June 1, about logistical problems slowing exports from South America. “It’s not over.”

Bunge is among the four large players known as the “ABCD” companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), Cargill Inc CARG.UL and Louis Dreyfus Corp LOUDR.UL.

Bunge profits by buying, selling, transporting and processing crops and faces challenges from a Brazilian soy crop that’s almost one-quarter larger than last year‘s.

The crop has strained infrastructure at ports to the breaking point, with long queues of ships waiting to berth and hundreds of trucks sitting idle for days waiting to offload.

The delays have cost Brazil, with top soy importer China reported to have lost patience and canceled some loads to buy from the United States instead.

“The logistics congestion in Brazil is improving, but delays will persist until the U.S. harvest later this year,” outgoing CEO Alberto Weisser said after Bunge reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

EARNINGS BEAT STREET

Bunge reported earnings of $170 million for the first quarter ended March 31, up from $84 million a year earlier, led by a jump in sales of sugar and bioenergy products.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, topping the average analyst estimate of 92 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year ago, it earned 57 cents per share.

Revenue totaled $14.79 billion, above Wall Street’s expectations of $13.99 billion and $12.91 billion a year earlier.

Shares soared 7.4 percent on the New York Stock Exchange as investors cheered the results after Bunge swung to a surprising loss in the quarter ended December 31. The move pushed Bunge 0.9 percent higher for the year.

“Things look markedly better,” Citi analyst David Driscoll said about the company’s outlook.

Shares of rival ADM, which is due to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, rose 1.8 percent and are up 20 percent so far this year.

TIGHT-FISTED FARMERS

In the United States, supplies are tight as farmers are hesitant to sell any crops they have in storage after the savage drought caught them by surprise last summer.

Cold, wet weather has slowed spring planting of corn and soybeans in the U.S. Midwest, raising uncertainty about prospects for the harvest this year.

“We have a long way to go” before the next U.S. harvest, Drew Burke, Bunge’s chief financial officer, said on the call with analysts. “Exactly how the year plays out depends a lot on how the Northern Hemisphere crops are.”

Bunge said earlier this month that it planned to idle a soy processing plant in Kansas from May 1 until the autumn harvest due to low supplies of the oilseed.

Many U.S. soy processors shut down for a week or two beginning in April to prepare machinery ahead of the fall harvest. However, seasonal downtime could run longer this year because of tight supplies after the worst U.S. drought since 1934.

Bunge said earlier this month that it did not expect to shut down any other processing plants for an extended period of time but may have “interruptions” at other facilities.