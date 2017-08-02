Bunge second-quarter profit dips 34 percent on weak agribusiness margins

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd reported a 34 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as slower than expected farmer selling in South America hurt margins in its mainstay agribusiness.

The company sold 36.2 million metric tons of grains and other commodities in its agribusiness in the second quarter ended June 30, but gross profit from the business more than halved to $157 million.

Bunge expressed optimism about the second half of the year, but Chief Executive Soren Schroder signaled that some market headwinds would persist.

Bunge and its peers, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] and Louis Dreyfus Co [LOUDR.UL], known as the ABCD quartet of grain trading giants, have been stung by a global grains glut following four years of bumper harvests around the world.

"The crushing industry oversupplied the market during the second quarter, resulting in a meal surplus that is expected to weigh on margins through the third quarter," Schroder said in a statement.

Bunge said net income available to shareholders fell to $72 million, or 51 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $109 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 17 cents per share, matching analysts' average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 10.5 percent to $11.65 billion.