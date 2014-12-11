FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunzl reaffirms full-year expectation of 6 percent revenue growth
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 11, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Bunzl reaffirms full-year expectation of 6 percent revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl (BNZL.L) reaffirmed its expectation of a 6 percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, helped by like-for-like growth in all its business areas.

The distributor of products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart, said its outlook remained positive and that it saw a promising pipeline of acquisitions.

The group also said it expected operating margin would be slightly ahead of last year and announced the acquisition of cleaning and hygiene supplies business Acme in Canada.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.