France to remain reference shareholder in Orange: Macron

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron leaves after the first weekly cabinet meeting of the year at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state plans to remain a key shareholder in Orange and would assess any planned tie-up with rival Bouygues Telecom in terms of consumer protection, jobs and investment, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Macron, attending the start of the winter discount sales at a shopping mall in Paris, said in response to questions from reporters: ”There’s a straightforward list of criteria - investment, jobs and consumer protection. I will assess the telecoms (firms) on that basis.

“On the other hand, the state as a shareholder will assess value creation and the state intends to remain a reference shareholder in the Orange group,” he said.