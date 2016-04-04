FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Director McQueen makes advert debut with Burberry fragrance
#Entertainment News
April 4, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Director McQueen makes advert debut with Burberry fragrance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Director Steve McQueen arrives for the Burberry Menswear Autumn/Winter 2016 Show in Hyde Park, London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON - Oscar winner Steve McQueen, who directed “12 Years a Slave”, has made his commercial debut with British luxury goods brand Burberry’s new fragrance for men, “Mr Burberry”, unveiled on Monday.

Described as “captur(ing) the essence of London” and “a sensual herbal woody eau de toilette”, the fragrance was created by Burberry Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey and perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.

Its bottle was inspired by Burberry’s black heritage trench coat and can be personalized, according to a statement.

The campaign is McQueen’s first commercial. The short film follows a couple’s romantic weekend in the British capital.

“...I wanted to convey the idea of two people who are passionately in love,” the British director said in the statement.

“It’s that moment in a relationship where all you are thinking about is each other, and all you want is to be with each other.”

