FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stars fete Burberry Christmas film
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 4, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Stars fete Burberry Christmas film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - Celebrities from the worlds of fashion, film and music gathered in Burberry’s London Regent Street store for the premiere of the British brand’s new festive campaign on Tuesday,

Burberry Chief Executive Christopher Bailey recruited a host of stars for this year’s Christmas campaign, which was inspired by the opening sequence in the 2000 movie “Billy Elliot”.

The Burberry Christmas film features names such as singer Elton John, models Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, actress Michelle Dockery and Romeo Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.