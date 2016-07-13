Burberry expects earnings boost from weak pound post Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British luxury goods brand Burberry (BRBY.L), which announced a management shake-up this week as it seeks to overturn falling profits, said on Wednesday it expects a post-Brexit drop in the pound to boost its earnings this year.

The group known for its camel, red and black check design incurs about 40 percent of its costs in Britain, but makes only 10 percent of its sales in its home market and more than half of those come from foreign tourists in London, analysts estimate.

It said its adjusted profit for the year would be boosted by about 90 million pounds ($120 mln) if exchange rates remain at current levels, compared with a previous forecast of 50 million pounds.

The pound has fallen to 31-year lows since Britons' voted on June 23 to leave the European Union.

Burberry's sales in Britain picked up in its first quarter, through June 30, but Chief Financial Officer Carol Fairweather said it was too early to assess any impact of the Brexit vote on demand.

"In the UK, our home market, we did see a strong performance increasing throughout the quarter, so it's far too early to call about what it may mean in terms of UK trading," Fairweather told reporters on a conference call.

"Short term, there's probably no discernable impact on our operations globally. (But) we are calling out today that we do benefit from the movement in foreign exchange rates on our reported profit."

Mindful of recent currency movements, analysts expected adjusted pretax profit for the full year of about 413 million pounds before Wednesday's update, a level Fairweather said she was "comfortable" with.

A close up picture shows the label of British fashion design house Burberry inside a Burberry trench coat at a fashion shop in Frankfurt, Germany, March 15, 2016. Kai Pfaffenbach

That marks an upgrade from May when the group said it expected annual profit to come in toward the bottom end of forecasts, which ranged from 375 million to 449 million pounds.

Burberry's shares, which rose to 12-week highs after the group announced on Monday that creative director Christopher Bailey will step down as CEO next year to focus on being creative director, jumped another 5 percent after the company's trading statement on Wednesday to 1,268 pence.

Shares in the 160-year firm had fallen 24 percent over the past year as investors fretted about slowing global demand for luxury goods, particularly in China.

On Monday the group, which saw profits fall 10 percent in the year through March to 421 million pounds, announced that Marco Gobbetti, the Italian boss of LVMH (LVMH.PA) brand Celine, will replace Bailey as CEO some time next year. Fairweather will also step down by the end of January.

The group saw like-for-like sales in Britain grow by a single-mid percentage in the quarter to June 30, it said in its trading statement on Wednesday, partly offsetting depressed trading in continental Europe, particularly France and Italy.

Sales in Britain picked up toward the end of the quarter, Fairweather said, covering the days before and after the vote on membership of the EU.

The group remained cautious about global demand. "The external environment remains challenging and underlying cost inflation pressures persist," it said.

Hong Kong, one of its biggest markets in Asia, continued to be tough, it said, and demand in the Americas was uneven, resulting in an overall 3 percent drop in like-for-like sales in the second quarter.

However, that was an improvement on the previous quarter and better than analysts expected. A 3 percent contribution from new stores resulted in flat retail sales of 423 million pounds.