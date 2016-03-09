FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burberry searches for mystery investor amid takeover bid concerns
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 8, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Burberry searches for mystery investor amid takeover bid concerns

Li-mei Hoang, Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Burberry (BRBY.L) is attempting to identity a mystery investor who has built up a stake of nearly 5 percent in the company, pushing its shares to a five-month high on Tuesday on speculation of a potential takeover bid.

The company is reported to have asked HSBC, which is listed as the custodian of the stake, to reveal the identity of its client, according to a report in the Financial Times.

An investor building up a stake could put pressure on the British firm, whose market capitalization has fallen in the past year amid concerns about falling demand from its key markets in Asia, particularly China and Hong Kong.

A source close to the company said Burberry was focused on the stake and keeping a close watch on it but there had been no formal takeover bid made.

Burberry has spoken to its financial advisers Robey Warshaw and Morgan Stanley about the growing stake, which broke a 5 percent barrier recently but was now just below the threshold.

Shares in the company jumped by more than 5 percent in early trading, and were 4 percent higher at 1434 pence by 1005 GMT (05:05 a.m. EST), making it the biggest gainer on the FTSE .FTSE index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.