Burger King to incur charge on Carrols deal

(Reuters) - Burger King Corp BKCBK.UL said it will take an impairment charge as a result of its previously announced sale of 278 of its outlets to Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST.O).

Last week, Carrols agreed to buy the Burger King restaurants in a cash-and-stock deal that will make it the biggest Burger King franchisee in the world.

Burger King, now the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain, also said it is evaluating the accounting implications of the sale and is unable to estimate the amount or the range of amount of the charge the company might take. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)