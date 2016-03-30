FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burger King France to sell Belgian Quick restaurants
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 30, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Burger King France to sell Belgian Quick restaurants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of a Burger King restaurant is seen in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Burger King France’s owner has decided to put its Quick burger chain in Belgium and Luxembourg up for sale, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Burger King France, owned by French hotels and restaurants firm Group Bertrand, bought the Quick chain last year intending to rebrand its 340 outlets in France as Burger Kings while keeping the Quick brand in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The source said the aim was to sell, by mid-year, Quick’s Belgian and Luxembourg business which has about 100 restaurants with about 200 million euros ($225 million) in revenue last year.

Group Bertand, French hotels and restaurants, had no immediate comment.

Investment bank Lazard (LAZ.N) has been given the mandate to handle the deal.

Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday it was revising the outlook for its B- rating on Quick’s debt to negative on concerns that the rebranding might not generate sufficient cashflow to respect its commitments under its debt covenants.

Reporting by Mathieu Protard; Additional reporting by Raphael Bloch and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.