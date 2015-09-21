FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2015 / 9:39 PM / 2 years ago

Togolese plane turned away from airport in Burkina Faso capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The international airport in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou denied a Togolese airplane permission to land late on Monday as members of the presidential guard awaited its arrival, a control tower official said.

The incident occurred as troops loyal to the West African nation’s interim government converged on the city seeking to disarm the 1,200-strong elite unit headed by General Gilbert Diendere, which carried out a coup last week.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
