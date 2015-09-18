FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Burkina Faso military junta reopens country's borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - A military junta in Burkina Faso reopened the country’s borders on Friday and said it would not stay long in power, one day after seizing power in a coup that overthrew a democratic transition.

“The National Democratic Council (junta) accepts the principle of mediation and reaffirms its intention not to stay in power for a long time,” said a statement on state television before talks on Friday with the Economic Community of West African States.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King

